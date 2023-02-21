Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $5.89 Million in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

