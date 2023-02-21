Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

