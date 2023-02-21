Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 480.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

