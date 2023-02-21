Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 219.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 927,637 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 169,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,061,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

RDWR stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

