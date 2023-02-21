Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 67,847 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

