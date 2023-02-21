Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Trading Down 2.6 %

Target Announces Dividend

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 572,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,743. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

