Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. 1,080,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

