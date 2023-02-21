Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,789,000 after buying an additional 280,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. 790,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,500. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

