Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.