Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,118. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

