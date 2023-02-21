Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 80,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

