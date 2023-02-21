Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,121. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.