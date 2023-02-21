Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.