Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

