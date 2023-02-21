PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $1.83 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

