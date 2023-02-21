Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PGRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.74 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.74%.

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

