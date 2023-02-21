Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

