Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 to $0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.97 to $4.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.30.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. 7,990,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,014. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.