Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 to $0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.97 to $4.03 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.30.
PANW traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. 7,990,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,014. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
