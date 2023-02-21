P2P Solutions foundation 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.94 Million (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for approximately $77.01 or 0.00313136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $200.72 billion and $4.94 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s launch date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

