Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $317,865.80 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,437.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00380485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00094322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00656517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00601722 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00181760 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,999,869 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

