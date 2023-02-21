Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

ORCC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 596,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

