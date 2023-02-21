Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $47,560,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

