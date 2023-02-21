Overstock.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,110 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average volume of 5,152 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OSTK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 529,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $958.71 million, a PE ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Overstock.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.