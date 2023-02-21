Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

