Osmosis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.88 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $516.21 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

