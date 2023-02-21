Orchid Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and $23.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00215596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,862.11 or 0.99949505 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10197732 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,155,049.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.