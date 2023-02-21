Orbs Market Cap Reaches $104.24 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $104.24 million and $7.07 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00419154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.37 or 0.27765532 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

