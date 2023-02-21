Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.13

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $81.77 million and $1.09 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

