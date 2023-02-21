Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Tops $77.36 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

