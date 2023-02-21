Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 7.4 %

OGEN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

