Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,636. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

