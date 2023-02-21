Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 153,893 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,893 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 181,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also

