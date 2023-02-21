Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 11,587 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.06% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 25,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

