Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $330,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN remained flat at $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,047. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

