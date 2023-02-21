Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 11,726 Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 4.7 %

CALT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

