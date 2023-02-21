Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 12,933 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 128,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

