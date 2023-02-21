OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading

