Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

