Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 33.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 585,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

