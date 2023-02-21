ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.