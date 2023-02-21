One Capital Management LLC Takes $15.14 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 452,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,732.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,888 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 561,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 192,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,654. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

