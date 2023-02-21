One Capital Management LLC Sells 91,167 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,167 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. 1,860,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

