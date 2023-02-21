One Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,948 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. 193,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,478. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

