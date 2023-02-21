One Capital Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 242,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

