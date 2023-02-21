One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after acquiring an additional 871,057 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 233,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,506. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

