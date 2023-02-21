One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

