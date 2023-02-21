One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JQUA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 12,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,445. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.