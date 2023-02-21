One Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 201.2% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 199.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 47,389,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,533,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

