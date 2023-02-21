Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Boosted by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 7.5% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,089. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

