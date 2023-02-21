Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $814,450.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 619,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

